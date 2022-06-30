Club Med brands ski resort in Hokkaido

SINGAPORE, 30 June 2022: Club Med announced this week the newest addition to its resort portfolio in Hokkaido, Japan, due to open this December.

Club Med Kiroro, Hokkaido, will be a takeover and combination of two existing properties to create one integrated snow resort with two distinctive buildings, located just a three-minute buggy ride or a short gondola ride apart.

Previously branded ‘The Kiroro’, the property was voted the best ski resort in Japan in the World Ski Awards 2021. Now it is re-branding under the Club Med flag.

Henri Giscard d’Estaing, President of Club Med, announces its Newest Resort in Kiroro Japan.

Conducted in two phases, Club Med Kiroro Peak will open this December, followed by Club Med Kiroro Grand in 2023. With the opening of both buildings, Club Med Kiroro will offer close to 400 rooms supported by more than 450 GOs (Gentil Organisateurs) and GEs (Gentil Employees) during the peak winter season.

Guests can make a reservation for Club Med Kiroro Peak starting 1 August. Club Med has three other resorts in Japan — Club Med Tomamu in Hokkaido, Club Med Sahoro in Hokkaido and Club Med Kabira Ishigaki in Okinawa.

“With the resort’s accessibility, panoramic mountain views, quality powder snow in the winter and close to travel hotspots like Otaru coastal town, there are endless opportunities to create a constant stream of activities all year round,” said Club Med president Henri Giscard d’Estaing. “As we continue to invest and grow in our ski leadership to double our mountain capacity in Asia by 2023, we are excited to include another property in Japan.”

Club Med Kiroro, Hokkaido, claims the finest powder snow in the world produced by the combination of Siberian winds meeting the cold waters of Hokkaido Island. It has the most snowfall at 21m annually on average, more than anywhere else in the country.

Located a 90-minute drive from the New Chitose Airport and easily accessible by train to Otaru Chikko Station, the ski-in-ski-out resort offers snow enthusiasts direct access to 23 courses for all skill levels, from beginners to elite skiers.