SINGAPORE, 5 July 2022: Banyan Tree Group introduces four brands in five new properties as the hotel group makes its first-ever entry into Japan since its inception in 1994.

Through a partnership with Wealth Management Group, Dhawa Yura and Garrya Nijo Castle launched in June, while Banyan Tree Higashiyama and Banyan Tree Ashinoko Hakone are set to open by 2026.

Separately, Banyan Tree Group has just signed a new partnership with Terraform Capital that will lead to a newly built Cassia in the beautiful ski resort of Niseko.

Banyan Tree takes root in Japan

Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto: Located in the Gion and Higashiyama district, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto will open in spring 2024 as a 52-key luxury, hilltop urban resort boasting spectacular views of Kyoto city. It will also be the first and only hotel in Kyoto city to have a Noh stage.

Banyan Tree Ashinoko Hakone: Renowned for its hot spring, historical destination and views of Mount Fuji, Banyan Tree Ashinoko Hakone will be a new luxury resort development slated to open in 2026 in an area adjacent to Lake Ashino.

Cassia Hirafu: A newly built resort is set to open in 2025 in the most popular ski resort destination in Japan. Cassia in Niseko will be just minutes away from Hirafu ski slope. It will have 50 keys for the resort and 113 keys for residential accommodation – ranging from 1-bedroom to villas that will be available for sale.

Dhawa Yura Kyoto: Honouring the city’s deeply rooted history, Dhawa Yura Kyoto opened its doors on 17 June beside the iconic Sanjo Ohashi – a bridge that was once the final station of the ancient Tokaido Road from Tokyo. The road served as a route for long-distance voyagers during the Edo period in Japan. The 138-room hotel’s historical ties are reflected in the interior design and artwork, and an 8lement Spa will nurture guests on their journey to wellbeing.

Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto: As the first opening under the group’s newest concept, Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto presents a new and distinct approach to wellbeing through simplistic design and amenities that recharge and rejuvenate. The 25-room hotel opened last month and is located right in front of Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site built in 1603 during the Tokugawa Shogunate. It offers a meditative view of lush greenery from the lobby, seasonal cuisine at its innovative French restaurant, Singular, and a Wellbeing Room for restorative exercises and yoga.

In addition, Banyan Tree Group announces a strategic partnership with Intrance Hotels & Resorts Inc., focusing on conversion projects that will further propel the group’s growth in Japan.

“We are pleased with our strategic entry into Japan, in line with the government’s recent decision to ease international tourism into the country. Just in time to announce the openings of Dhawa and Garrya, in addition to the new partnerships that will expand our multi-branded portfolio. Kyoto is an unmistakable great start for Banyan Tree Group’s foray into Japan, with its natural healing springs, vast history, and abundant culture,” said Banyan Tree Group’s president and chief executive officer, Eddy See.