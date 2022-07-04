KUALA LUMPUR, 4 July 2022: Malaysian holiday-goers visiting the Malaysian International Travel Mart (MITM) 2022 in Penang from 2 to 3 made a bee-line to the Sarawak Tourism Board booth to book tour packages.

Hosted at Penang’s SPICE Convention Centre, the event was organised by the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTS).

Deputy CEO for Marketing Communication, Research and Private Corporate Relations Suriya Charles Buas said that STB’s participation in MITM was vital for Sarawak to maintain its visibility.

“This will help further amplify Sarawak’s presence in Penang, in continuation with the recent STB initiatives previously organised in Penang such as the ‘’Sarawak A Journey Awaits Business Networking Session’ held in February 2022 and ‘Jom Ke Sarawak’ Roadshow with Tourism Malaysia in May 2022,” he said.

Currently, there are 35 direct flights from Penang weekly to Sarawak.

Participating tour agencies at the STB’s MITM booth delivered a wide range of tour packages, including Kuching City Tour, Mulu 4 Show Caves, Bako National Park, Golf Packages, Miri City Tour and Bario Highlands tours.

MITM is one of the most sought-after annual travel fairs for tour operators, national tourism organisations and travel trades and is a mega marketplace for different segments of tourism players to display their packages and promotions.

Over 200 booths featured travel produces from around Malaysia at this year’s edition of MITM to help re-boost domestic tourism market recovery as the country moves forward towards the endemic phase of post-Covid-19.

For more information on Sarawak visit www.sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: STB)