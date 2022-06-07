TPB reasures Mindanao is safe for tourists

MANILA, 7 June 2022: The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) at the weekend reassured travellers saying measures are in place to ensure that destinations in the southern part of the country are safe for tourists.

Mindanao is recognised as a key tourism destination that has figured in TPB promotional activities during the past few years.

“The Mindanao region is a safe tourism destination with peace talks continually being done in the region, military, national and local law enforcement are doing its best to keep our destinations safe, and local government units are also working with NGOs (non-government organisations) and international organisations to make their destinations more sustainable and inclusive,” TPB chief operating Officer Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones told the Philippines News Agency.

Mindanao is host to equally-stunning destinations such as the beaches in Davao, the sand bars and waterfalls in Camiguin, and adventure hubs in Cagayan de Oro, to name a few, she added.

“We have other amazing destinations in Mindanao, in fact, we are supporting Philippine Airlines’ inaugural flight from Cotabato to Tawi-Tawi on 9 June,” she said.

“Other destinations are still being vetted for compliance with health and safety protocols as we grow towards a safer, more sustainable and more inclusive tourism destination.”

Local governments in Mindanao, their respective tourism officers, the Department of Tourism’s regional offices, and the military are “doing their best” to ensure tourists are given necessary logistical support when travelling to the region, Velasco-Allones said.

( Source: PNA)