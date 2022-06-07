Go City reinvests in Thailand

BANGKOK, 7 June 2022: Go City, a multi-attraction pass, relaunches Go City Bangkok this week and confirms a renewed investment in Thailand.

The reimagined product now offers travellers to Bangkok access to more than 25 of the destination’s top attractions, experiences and tours. Additionally, Go City has expanded pass options in the most popular destinations for Thai travellers, including London, New York, Paris, Stockholm and Sydney.

Go City Bangkok soft-launched in February 2020, with 60% of sales coming from long haul markets such as the UK, US and Canada before travel restrictions ended inbound tourism. During the pandemic, Go City doubled down on tech and invested in long term improvements to the business, including rebranding the company around the customer.

Favourite destinations amongst Go City Thai customers

As the industry looks ahead to the full return of travel, Go City is betting big on APAC, both as a source market and destination. Thailand grew to be the company’s fifth-largest source market in APAC, and demand signals for Go City Bangkok are strong.

“We’re increasingly optimistic about APAC’s bounceback,” said Go City CEO Jon Owen. “As soon as restrictions began lifting earlier this year, we saw sales grow 10x. Go City Bangkok’s launch is the first step, but we’re equally excited to improve the experience for Thai travellers as they look to return to destinations including London, New York and Paris, which were the most popular cities in the Go City portfolio amongst Thai travellers in 2019.”

Attractions now available with the Bangkok pass include the King Power Mahanakhon Skywalk, Chinatown Food Tour and Bangkok Pub Tour. Popular staples include Ayutthaya Day Tour, Chao Phraya River Dinner Cruise, Tuk Tuk Tour, and authentic Thai massage experiences. Go City plans to add more lifestyle options into the mix, such as sky bars, F&B options and other lifestyle products.

There are two options for the Go City Bangkok pass.

An Adult Two-Day All-Inclusive Pass costs THB2,999 (approximately USD89).

An Adult Three-Choice Explorer Pass costs THB1,899 (approximately USD57).