Tourism Secretary has an ear to the ground

MANILA, 29 June 2022: The Philippines Incoming tourism secretary Christina Frasco promises to be a good listener who values local government units’ input when establishing tourism-related national policies.

In a speech reported by the Philippines News Agency Tuesday, Frasco underscored the importance of strong coordination between national and local governments, the latter having close grassroots contact with the tourism and hospitality players.

Photo credit: PNA. Incoming Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (photo by Avito Dalan).

“There is the mandate by the local government code requiring prior coordination between the national and the local government, and then there is the reality,” she commented.

“What I intend to bring to the Department of Tourism is the perspective of valuing the input of local government units in the crafting of national policy, considering that the policies that are crafted nationally will be implemented by the local government units on the ground,” she added.

Frasco visited the DOT Monday morning to meet with officials and regional directors. She will join the Cabinet of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when the latter assumes office on 30 June.

At the press briefing, Frasco said she “plans to work hard” to realise Marcos’ vision of expanding countryside development, developing the Philippines’s tourist sites, and giving equal opportunities to lesser-known destinations.

“This means giving focus to all regions in the Philippines, including Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, to replicate best practices in tourism that have already been proven successful in the various regions and to introduce innovations and digitalisation where necessary,” she said.

Frasco said she would also push with her plans to develop Mindanao as a tourist spot while supporting efforts to achieve peace and order in the region.

“[I will] work with the people of Mindanao to prove to the world that they are fully deserving of the attention that they have so needed and deserve,” she said.

(Source: PNA)