SINGAPORE, 29 June 2022: Princess Cruises has announced an online contest through its social media channels offering the chance to win an eight-day cruise vacation in Australia onboard Majestic Princess for two guests.

Departing on 12 November 2022, the cruise winners will stay in a balcony stateroom, sail a return trip from Sydney and visit captivating destinations in Tasmania such as Hobart, Great Oyster Bay & Freycinet Peninsula (Scenic Cruising), and Eden.

The giveaway is timely as Princess recently celebrated the restart of cruising in Australia and the greater relaxation of the border and travel restrictions for the region.

“Australia offers close-to-home voyages for guests in Southeast Asia, making it an ideal option for a delightful vacation. We are also offering a range of fly-cruise options, creating the perfect opportunity for guests to extend their stay in Australia which is a much sought-after and popular dream destination,” said Princess Cruises country director for Southeast Asia Farriek Tawfik.

“We are thrilled that public confidence is back, too, with a surge in interest for cruises in Australia, Alaska, the Mediterranean, Europe, and other global sailings. We are also hoping to attract first-time cruise guests with this contest by creating brand awareness and what Princess offers,” he added.

The contest takes place from 1 July to 31 August 2022 and is open to all legal residents of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Brunei who are 18 years of age or older. Entering the giveaway is accessible by simply completing an online form. There is no requirement to purchase a cruise.

Registrants can enter this contest through various online communication platforms, with each unique email address counting as one entry. The online platforms include:

Banner on Princess Website

o Sponsored post on Facebook

o Sponsored post on Instagram

o Sponsored ad on Youtube

Registering at princess.com/winacruise

Official rules can be found on princess.com/winacruise. The winner will be selected randomly in a draw on 14 September 2022. The prize includes round-trip economy class airfare from the winners’ local departure city to Sydney but does not include onboard expenses, taxes, cruise or air service fees, visa arrangements and other relevant expenses.

Guests have a huge variety of over 50 Australian itineraries and 70 sailings to choose from

Princess Cruises offers over 50 itineraries and 70 sailings on three ships sailing in Australia in 2022-23: Coral Princess commenced sailing from Brisbane on 16 June, after which the ship will then be based in Sydney from August till October. Grand Princess will sail from October 2022 to April 2023 out of Melbourne and Adelaide, and the Royal-class Majestic Princess sailing from October from Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand.

Majestic Princess offers unique features such as the SeaWalk, which is a dramatic over-the-ocean glass walkway, the first of its kind at sea. At 18m long, nearly 40m above the waves and extending 8.5m beyond the edge of the ship, it affords thrilling views of the seascape. The 3,560-guest ship also features many exceptional dining options, such as authentic French bistro-style dining at Bistro Sur La Mer, created with Chef Emmanuel Renaut, whose Flocons de Sel restaurant has received three Michelin stars, as well as a Chinese speciality restaurant.

Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring world-class dining and entertainment, all elevated by the Princess MedallionClass Experience. The Medallion enables everything from expedited, contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need to be delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows. Princess has offered MedallionPay contactless payment for all onboard purchases on MedallionClass since the Princess MedallionClass Experience debuted in late 2017.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling +65 6922 6788, or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

