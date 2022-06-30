Vietnan to boost Danang flights

HO CHI MINH CITY, 30 June 2022: Vietjet confirmed this week it would add seven new routes connecting the central coastal city of Danang with Singapore, South Korea and India.

The airline’s media statement said direct flights would connect Danang a coastal city in central Vietnam, with Singapore, Busan in South Korea and five cities in India – New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. Flights will commence during July with four weekly frequencies and, in some instances, daily services.

Photo Credit: Vietjet

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son was quoted by the Vietnam News Agency saying: “Danang is one of the most attractive destinations for international tourists in Vietnam. Vietjet has transported nearly 22 million passengers to and from Danang until now on eight domestic and five international routes. The new routes will continue to open more opportunities, promoting economic, trade and business investment between Danang city and other regions.”

The airline said it would invest in promoting Danang’s image overseas through social media, and on some routes, aircraft will be painted with images of the city’s main tourist attractions, including its stunning beaches and the world heritage culture of Hoi An.

(Source: VNA, Vietjet)