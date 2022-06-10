DOT chief says follow Cebu example

MANILA, 10 June 2022: Incoming Tourism chief Christina Frasco sees Cebu’s tourism governance as a “good model” for other destinations in the Philippines to emulate.

In the Philippines News Agency report, based on an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, earlier this week, Frasco said coordination among tourism stakeholders and the development of lesser-known destinations are integral parts of Cebu’s model and “have bode well” to revive their tourism sector.

PNA. Incoming Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (File photo)

She added that consensus-building and collaboration were strong to ensure that sustainable tourism is practised by local government units.

“I believe that the tourism governance that has been strongly established in Cebu could serve as a good model to be applied all over the Philippines as far as due respect and courtesy gave to local government units for the destinations within their jurisdiction (are concerned),” she said.

As the in-coming DOT secretary, Frasco said she would “bring in a local government perspective” to the department.

“Being well versed in the challenges that are faced from the grassroots can help the Department of Tourism come up with sustainable, innovative, medium, and long-term solutions to the challenges that our tourism front-liners, tourism stakeholders, and partners continue to have as a result of the difficulties of the pandemic.

“I believe I also bring with me the experience of being a local chief executive, whose main challenge is facing and trying to solve crisis after crisis,” she added.

She emphasised that President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr wants to “improve the overall tourist experience” to make it convenient for tourists to come to the Philippines.

(Source: Philippines News Agency)