Travel Tech Asia returns to an in-person format

SINGAPORE, 10 June 2022: Travel Tech Asia, co-located with ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia, 19 to 21 October, is finalising its lineup of exhibitors and speakers to create a platform that connects travel technology suppliers and buyers, according to show organiser Messe Berlin (Singapore).

After two years, the event returns to its in-person format at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, hosted as a virtual event.

Travel Tech Asia conference themes feature speakers covering the must-know topics with relevant case studies linked to the latest developments in AI, AR and VR to the newest technologies in data management and cutting-edge issues touching blockchain, biometrics and super travel apps.

Messe Berlin (Singapore) presents the show as a venue to share insights on the latest travel technology trends, advice on keeping up with the ever-changing tech landscape and many more topics to help the travel industry stay relevant and competitive.

In addition to the series of tech-focused sessions, Travel Tech Asia will feature industry-focused technology talks for the hotel and airline sectors.

​Travel Tech Asia is co-located with ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia, making it part of the largest travel trade show in the Asia Pacific.

For more details visit: https://www.traveltechasia.com/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=edm-09062022&utm_campaign=Travel_Tech_Asia_2022_eNewsletter