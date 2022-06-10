Bangkok Airways reinstates flights

BANGKOK, 10 June 2022: Bangkok Airways will launch two new routes – Bangkok-Hat Yai and Samui-Hat Yai – starting on 16 July 2022 and begin the return of international flights in September.

The soon-to-launch Bangkok-Hat Yai services will operate two flights daily, using an Airbus A319 aircraft. The first outbound flight, PG431, will depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 0825 and arrive at Hat Yai Airport at 0955. The return flight PG432 will depart from Hat Yai Airport at 1045. and will arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1215.

The second outbound flight, PG433, will depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1300 and arrive at Hat Yai Airport at 1430. The return flight PG434 will depart from Hat Yai Airport at 1520 and arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1650.

Hat Yai is a commercial town in southern Thailand on the main rail line between Thailand and Malaysia. Before the Covid-19 lockdown, its airport was served by several airlines out of Bangkok and by international airlines from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Samui-Hat Yai services will operate three flights weekly (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays), using an ATR72-600 aircraft. The outbound flight, PG411, will depart from Samui Airport at 1030 and arrive at Hat Yai Airport at 1140. The return flight PG412 will depart from Hat Yai Airport at 1210 and arrive at Samui Airport 1320.

Bangkok Airways also confirmed the resumption Samui-Chiang Mai route starting 1 July,

Rebuilding the airline’s international network to what it was before Covid-19 is also underway. The Bangkok-Maldives resumes on 22 July; Bangkok-Siem Reap on 1 August; Bangkok-Danang, on 1 September and Samui-Hong Kong on 1 September.

More flights to come

The Samui-Chiang Mai services will operate one flight daily.

The Bangkok-Maldives services will operate four flights weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays)

The Bangkok-Siem Reap services will operate one flight daily

The Bangkok-Danang services will operate one flight daily

The Samui-Hong Kong services will operate four flights weekly (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays)

Samui-Singapore flights will increase from three weekly to daily starting from 1 July 2022 and will be adjusted to two flights daily from 1 September 2022.

Bangkok-Samui flights will increase from 98 to 101 flights weekly starting on 16 July 2022, and Bangkok-Samui (one-way) route will increase from 98 to 105 flights weekly beginning on 1 September 2022

The Bangkok-Phuket route will increase from three to four flights daily starting from 1 August 2022.

The Bangkok-Sukhothai route will increase from daily to two flights daily starting from 1 August 2022.

Bangkok-Lampang route will increase from two to three flights daily beginning on 1 August 2022.

Bangkok-Phnom Penh route will increase from three to four flights daily starting from 1 August 2022.

The Bangkok-Krabi route will increase from one to two flights daily beginning on 1 September 2022.

The Samui-Phuket route will increase from two to three flights daily starting from 1 September 2022.