Bangkok Airways launches flights to Hat Yai

BANGKOK 29 June 2022: Bangkok Airways will launch two new routes, Bangkok-Hat Yai and Samui-Hat Yai, starting 16 July 2022.

The announcement follows the airline’s update earlier this month on resuming services post-Covid-19. It will recommence services on the Samui-Chiang Mai route effective 1 July, Bangkok-Maldives 22 July, Bangkok-Siem Reap 1 August, Bangkok-Danang 1 September and Samui-Hong Kong 1 September.

The Bangkok-Hat Yai services will operate two flights daily, using an Airbus A319 aircraft. The first outbound flight, PG431, will depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 0825 and arrive at Hat Yai Airport at 0955. The return flight PG432 will depart from Hat Yai Airport at 1045. and arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1215.

The second outbound flight, PG433, will depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1300 and arrive at Hat Yai Airport at 1430. The return flight PG434 will depart from Hat Yai Airport at 1520 and arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1650.

Three weekly flights (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) will operate on the Samui-Hat Yai route using an A320. PG411 will depart from Samui Airport at 1030 and arrive at Hat Yai Airport at 1140. The inbound flight PG412 will depart from Hat Yai Airport at 1210 and arrive at Samui Airport at 1320.