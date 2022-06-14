Bali’s festivals are back

BALI, 14 June 2022: After a two-year pause, the Ubud Food Festival returns to two venues in the hillside village of Ubod from 24 to 26 June.

The 6th Ubud Food Festival will entertain locals and visitors over three days, with the organisers confident that this year will be the best year yet, according to their media releases to the local press.

The founder of Ubud Food Festival, Janet DeNeefe told Bali Sun: ‘We are very happy to be able to welcome more chefs and culinary figures to Ubud, including Nyesha Arrington, Diana Beltran, and Tamara Chevez along with Indonesian chefs and culinary figures Fernando Sindu, Pande Egi and Vivilya Millian. The festival lineup includes over 70 events from panel discussions on foodie tourism to practical workshops featuring tastings and cooking demonstrations.”

The Ubud Food Festival returning to Bali is one of many annual events relaunching in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week the Bali Film Festival got underway, and the month-long Bali Arts Festival opened on 12 June, running until 10 July.

“These events demonstrate Bali’s tourism is back, and we are on the road to recovery an inbound tour operator commented on the sidelines of the food festival’s launch press briefing.

Bali’s airport statistics for May show slightly more than a million visitors travelled to the island, up 64% over the same month in 2021. The airport handled just over 7,000 flights during May.

In its latest weekly synopsis of trending events, Bali Update noted the island’s attractions are gearing up to welcome tourists. The Sukawati Traditional Art Market has officially opened north of Denpasar, destined to become a major shopping destination on the island.

Meanwhile, leading Indonesian online travel agent, Traveloka reports that Bali continues to trend as the top travel destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Bali Update said the return of events and attractions was illustrated by the month-long 44th Bali Arts Festival underway on 12 June, with a gala opening parade presided over by Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.

For more details about the Ubud Food Festival’s programme and to purchase tickets visit http://www.ubudfoodfestival.com/.

(Source: Bali Sun, Bali Update)