Scoot returns to Japan

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has launched ticket sales for nonstop flights from Singapore to Tokyo and Osaka in Japan.

The launch marks Scoot’s first nonstop service to Tokyo. Until the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, Scoot operated flights to Tokyo with a stop in Taipei or Bangkok. The new service will fly daily from the airline’s home base in Singapore

Scoot resumes daily nonstop flights to Osaka after a two-year gap. On both routes, the airline will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Lead-in fares for the Singapore – Tokyo (Narita) and Singapore – Osaka routes start from SGD263 and SGD296 (taxes inclusive, one way).

As Japan kickstarts its first phase of reopening, travel agents in Singapore are monitoring an uptick in bookings for holidays in Japan.

TOKYO

Singapore – Tokyo (Narita) From 1 August – 29 October 2022 Flight Number Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR 808 Daily 0110 0855 B787-9

Tokyo (Narita) – Singapore From 1 August – 29 October 2022 Flight Number Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR 809 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 1000 1630 B787-9 Sunday 1000 1620

OSAKA

Singapore – Osaka From 1 September – 29 October 2022 Flight Number Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR 818 Daily 0625 1410 B787-8