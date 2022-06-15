Scoot returns to Japan

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has launched ticket sales for nonstop flights from Singapore to Tokyo and Osaka in Japan.

The launch marks Scoot’s first nonstop service to Tokyo. Until the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, Scoot operated flights to Tokyo with a stop in Taipei or Bangkok. The new service will fly daily from the airline’s home base in Singapore

Scoot resumes daily nonstop flights to Osaka after a two-year gap. On both routes, the airline will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Lead-in fares for the Singapore – Tokyo (Narita) and Singapore – Osaka routes start from SGD263 and SGD296 (taxes inclusive, one way).

As Japan kickstarts its first phase of reopening, travel agents in Singapore are monitoring an uptick in bookings for holidays in Japan.

TOKYO

Singapore – Tokyo (Narita)

From 1 August – 29 October 2022

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 808

Daily

0110

0855

B787-9

Tokyo (Narita) – Singapore

From 1 August – 29 October 2022

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 809

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

1000

1630

B787-9

Sunday

1000

1620

OSAKA

Singapore – Osaka

From 1 September – 29 October 2022

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 818

Daily

0625

1410

B787-8

Osaka – Singapore

From 1 September – 29 October 2022

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 819

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

1515

2110

B787-8

Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

1515

2130

