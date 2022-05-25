Tripseed opens travel rep services

BANGKOK, 25 May 2022: Tripseed, a Thailand-based destination management company, launched representation for operators wishing to tap the Thai outbound travel market earlier this week.

Tripseed started in the inbound travel sector in Thailand, offering ground handling services for tour operators based in the UK, USA and Australia. It is now expanding to provide representation for overseas travel content providers interested in tapping the potential of the Thai outbound market.

Tripseed co-founder Narissara Wongmahawan

“The launch of our market representation services is just the natural progression,” said Tripseed co-founder Narissara Wongmahawan.

Tripseed’s new services will include the localisation of sales and marketing to appeal to Thai audiences, consultation on market penetration and product development to align travel packages with market demand, and on-the-ground representation at travel fairs and exhibitions around the country.

“Initially, we’ll focus on extending our partnerships with operators and agents in key long-haul destinations who are already using our services as their ground operator in Thailand,” Narissara explained.