Singapore ramps up Indonesian promotions

JAKARTA, 26 May 2022: Singapore is gearing up to boost visits from Indonesia with its SingapoReimagine recovery campaign designed to reignite the passion for travel through fresh and innovative experiences in Singapore.

To drive visits, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) partners, through two Memoranda of Cooperation (MoC), with lifestyle super app Traveloka and Trans Digital Media to signal the start of the year-long rollout of joint tactical campaigns.

MoC Signing between STB and Traveloka, Juliana Kua, Assistant CEO, STB; Shirley Lesmana, CMO, Traveloka.

The MoCs are STB’s first key lifestyle and travel partnerships inked in Indonesia since the pandemic to position Singapore as the holiday destination of choice with great offers following the city’s reopening to fully-vaccinated visitors with no quarantine and testing requirements under the Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF).

Singapore saw a 252% increase in international visitor arrivals year-on-year in Q1 2022. This is on the back of international arrivals climbing month-on-month for the third straight month in April 2022.

Some 294,300 visitors hit the island’s shores in April, up from 121,200 in March, although volumes were still far lower than the 1.6 million recorded in Apr 2019, before the pandemic. Indonesia overtook India as the biggest source of arrivals, with 58,270 travellers in April, up from 13,620 in March. Singapore expects to welcome even more visitors from May as the result of the transition to the VTF from 1 April 2022.

Singapore Tourism Board executive director Southeast Asia, John Conceicao said: “With the strong rebound in the Indonesia market in recent months as a result of quarantine-free and test-free travel for the fully vaccinated, we are doubling down on our SingapoReimagine recovery campaign to maintain top-of-mind awareness and recapture mindshare amongst our target audiences. Through our partnerships with Traveloka and Trans Digital Media, we hope to entice Indonesian travellers with a wide range of curated tactical offers such as flight and hotel packages and other lifestyle offerings to drive and sustain visitorship through to next year.”

The partnership with Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s lifestyle super-app, will drive interest to a broader target audience. It will provide a more effortless booking experience for Singapore offerings across five markets in the Southeast Asia region, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

STB Indonesia had previously partnered with Traveloka in 2019 before the pandemic, and with the improving travel situation regionally, this partnership is timely to reignite the pent-up travel demand and sustain the recovery momentum.

Traveloka chief marketing officer Shirley Lesmana said: “Before the pandemic, Singapore was consistently amongst the top three tourist destinations for Indonesians, and we are hoping that this partnership will continue the momentum, revitalizing the wanderlust in Indonesians to travel to Singapore.”

Harnessing the strong consumer touchpoints within the Trans Digital Media’s ecosystem, STB hopes its first of its kind partnership with the group will help to drive demand and actual bookings for leisure travel to Singapore. The partnership with Trans Digital Media will see AntaVaya – one of Indonesia’s largest travel agencies, creating new Singapore products supported by exclusive Bank Mega deals and promoted throughout their media and retail outlets nationally.

Trans Digital Media president director Abdul Aziz added: “We are truly excited about the collaboration with STB to strengthen the appeal of its tourism offerings to the Indonesian market. With this partnership, we hope to be able to support Singapore’s tourism recovery to emerge even stronger than before.”

Fresh and innovative experiences in Singapore

SkyHelix Sentosa, Singapore’s highest open-air panoramic ride and the first carbon-neutral attraction on Sentosa Island. as well as the Museum of Ice Cream.

Other Singapore attractions have been enhanced, such as Marvel Universe area at Madame Tussauds Singapore, the Tropical Montane Orchidetum at National Orchid Garden, and the Ice Hotel Gallery at Snow City, which is Singapore’s first ice hotel experience.

The events calendar in Singapore looks set to entice visitors with the first-ever Wellness Festival Singapore in June, the perennial favourite Singapore Food Festival in Q3 2022, and the highly anticipated F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 at the end of September.

Travellers can also look forward to new attractions that will be opening soon, like the Slingshot; Asia’s tallest extreme swing ride and an integrated facility where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard in Trifecta in 2023.

Singapore has put in place robust measures to safeguard the health and safety of travellers and the local community. As of 24 May 2022, 93% of Singapore’s total population has completed their full vaccination regimen.