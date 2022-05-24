BANGKOK, 24 May 2022: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya has been ranked 13 in the Top 25 Hotels for Families – Asia – Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2022 “Best of the Best”.

The beachside property has received the Travellers’ Choice Award Winner from Tripadvisor 12 years in a row.

“It is always an honour and a privilege to be awarded this level of recognition from TripAdvisor,” said Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya’s area general manager Wayne Duberly.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is Thailand’s first theme hotel, built to a Lost World theme and featuring a jungled water park with pools, waterfalls, water slides, a lazy river, and direct access to the beach. The Kids’ Club has separate zones for the young ones and the teens.

