TAT jump-starts promotions

BANGKOK, 17 May 2022: The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai AirAsia are partnering in a new marketing campaign targeting millennials and young couples from Singapore.

The Amazing New Chapter: Rediscover Thailand was launched in Singapore last week by TAT deputy governor for international marketing – Asia and South Pacific, Tanes Petsuwan and Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya at an event presided over by Thailand’s ambassador to Singapore Chutintorn Gongsakdi.

Singapore is a key visitor source market for Thailand, and the “Amazing New Chapter: Rediscover Thailand” leverages various joint promotion marketing activities rolled out by the TAT Singapore Office.

The campaign should sell around 3,000 seats on Thai AirAsia’s flights from Singapore to Bangkok and Phuket to millennials and young couples up until the close of the deals at the end of July.

Thai AirAsia operates a daily flight on the Singapore-Don Mueang Bangkok route and two weekly flights on the Singapore-Phuket route (Tuesday and Saturday).

TAT estimates 2022 could close with 10 million foreign tourist arrivals, generating THB625.8 billion in tourism revenue. It claims arrivals from short-haul markets could reach 1.1 million arrivals from ASEAN markets, 200,000 arrivals from Australia and 450,000 arrivals from South Asia (India).

See TAT’s latest video on organic tourism in Thailand, starting with this episode on Bangkok: https://www.tatnews.org/2022/05/thailand-organic-tourism-ep-1-bangkok/

(Your Stories: TAT)