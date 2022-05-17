AirAsia Super App teams up with ANA

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 MAY 2022: All Nippon Airways has become the latest global airline to authorise the sale of their flights on the AirAsia Super App OTA platform, enabling all app users to explore the best of Japan and more.

As a Star Alliance member, ANA has partnerships with more than 35 airlines, flying to 50 destinations within Japan and 32 international destinations across Asia, Europe and America.

AirAsia Super App CEO Amanda Woo said: “We are thrilled to welcome another world-renowned airline, ANA, to our AirAsia Super App OTA platform… The addition of ANA into our list of notable airlines on the AirAsia Super App OTA platform is also very timely, in line with Japan’s recent announcement on its plan to reopen its borders to international tourists from June.”

“With this collaboration with AirAsia Super App, travellers can easily book their ANA experience to Japan or any other international destination effortlessly. ANA and AirAsia Super App will continue to work together as international travel resumes, improving customer experience and ensuring travel planning is as convenient as possible,” said ANA Kuala Lumpur branch office general manager Minoru Kusakabe

Aside from ANA, the AirAsia Super App OTA platform includes over 700 other airline partners with other notable names such as Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Air New Zealand and KLM.

Aside from other airlines’ flights, the AirAsia Super App OTA platform also includes more than 700,000 hotels worldwide through its partnership with notable names such as Trip.com, MG Group and WebBeds.