Exo Travel promotes managers

BANGKOK, 17 May 2022: EXO Travel promoted two of its key managers, recently naming them general managers for Thailand and Cambodia as travel restrictions are shelved in the two countries.

The regional inbound travel company named Marcel Van Der Zwaag as general manager of EXO Travel Cambodia. He was formerly the regional adventure manager for the group.

Photo Credit: Exo Travel. Marcel Van Der Zwaag

He initially joined EXO Travel in 2016 as manager for the adventure division supervised by EXO Travel’s Thailand office; a role subsequently expanded to cover adventure activities in Cambodia and Laos. Now he heads the operations in Cambodia.

Exo Travel has also promoted Kim Martin Rasmussen as the general manager of Thailand. In 2014 he joined EXO as product manager of EXO Thailand. In 2016, Kim also handled contracting in Thailand and then, in 2018, he became Thailand product manager and regional contracting manager.