SAUDIA joins Arabian Travel Market 2022

Dubai 10 May 2022: Saudia Arabian Airlines is showcasing its new in-flight entertainment system, Beyond, its new holiday division and the latest business and economy seats during the four-day Arabian Travel Mart that opened on Monday.

SAUDIA CEO Ibrahim Koshy said: “Our ATM stand will offer travel industry visitors a chance to experience the airline’s signature products, including an all-new IFE system Beyond and SAUDIA Business, a new B2B travel solution for corporate, agency & MICE clients.”

Photo: https://menafn.com

SAUDIA will continue its efforts to promote the rich culture and tradition of Saudi Arabia to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi tourism ecosystem, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“We have a shared objective to contribute to the Kingdom’s broader tourism plans to attract a diverse range of visitors, strengthen awareness of the country’s iconic sites, and make them more accessible through enhanced connectivity”.

The SAUDIA stand at ATM is located in Hall 4, stand number ME4310.

Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines and is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO). It is also one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance.