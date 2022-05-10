PATA brings back marketing forum

BANGKOK, 10 May 2022: The Pacific Asia Travel Association brings back its PATA Destination Marketing Forum hosted by Songkhla, a southern coastal town on the Gulf of Thailand.

Under the theme “Building Back Sustainably through Cultural Heritage and Community-based Tourism”, the in-person event will celebrate the start of a robust Asia Pacific tourism recovery with an experiential conference programme focused on sharing best practices in destination marketing and destination management in the post-pandemic recovery world.

Delegates attending the event from 2 to 4 August 2022 will have the opportunity to choose from three destinations experiences:

Nod Na Lae Lifestyle @ Tha Hin Community: Encounter the local tribe’s traditional lifestyle and learn how they are promoting ecotourism.

Nature meets Culture @ Koh Yo Community: Explore the culture of Southern ethnic people and enjoy the authentic, unaltered village.

Heritage Singora @ Hua Khoa Community: Savour the view of Songkhla Lake Estuar and venture around the UNESCO-heritage-candidate sites.

The event will be hosted by the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Songkhla Convention and Exhibition Bureau (SCEB) and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) with the support of Songkhla City.

Commenting on the event, PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera said: “At this year’s PATA Destination Marketing Forum, we are ready to celebrate the start of a robust Asia-Pacific tourism recovery. Our experiential conference programme highlights best practices in destination marketing and destination management in the post-pandemic recovery world. We’re here to support a sustainable recovery for the region”

Located in the southern part of Thailand, Songkhla has been proposed by the Thai government as a World Heritage Site and UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy. It is accessible by air from Bangkok, and by August direct airline access will be established from Singapore and Malaysia to the nearby gateway town of Hat Yai.

For more information, email events@PATA.org or visit https://www.pata.org/pata-destination-marketing-forum-2022 .