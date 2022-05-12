SARAWAK, 12 May 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) charted another milestone this week by launching its online data management platform, STB InTel and an E-learning platform.

The platform is powered by Lotus Voyager Group (LVG) as part of STB’s ongoing efforts to digitalise the tourism industry.

Karim (3rd from left) launching STB InTel and E-Learning Platform with Lotus Voyager Group (LVG). Also in the picture is Sharzede (3rd from right) and MTCP Permanent Secretary Hii Chang Kee (2nd left)

These data-based initiatives will further enhance Sarawak’s destination visibility globally through digital strategies and also position STB as an organisation moving forward in “smart tourism” together with Sarawak tourism stakeholders, in line with the Sarawak Government’s digital transformation agenda.

The digital initiatives were launched by the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. Also in attendance were the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Hii Chang Kee and Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

During his speech, Abdul Karim said STB InTel would provide another component in Sarawak’s digital tourism strategies. The government to business (G2B) data-sharing initiative will enable ministry and tourism industry stakeholders to leverage the data compiled from government agencies and tourism websites, in addition to Google Analytics, to monitor the effectiveness of tourism strategies, identify new key opportunities and create new initiatives and policy recommendations in the near future.

“A data sharing platform such as STB InTel will help ensure a cohesiveness between the public and private sector as we work together to create more informed strategies and develop more targeted products,” he added.

The LVG partnership will create a learning and networking platform for tourism professionals to promote destinations and tourism products. Sarawak is the first state in Malaysia to use the learning management system at the B2B level to connect and collaborate with tourism professionals worldwide.

“Since the onboarding of these modules in early April, there are currently 1,346 outbound tour operators in the region who are ready to enrol in the course. We expect over 10,000 selective travel agents to be trained under the course by year’s end on 31 December 22. The programme will assign 1,000 new users for the course every month with promotions lined up in India, the Nordic market, and the UK in the months to come.” Abdul Karim said.

“I would like to praise Sarawak Tourism Board for this effort, and I look forward to more digital transformation initiatives that will increase the tourism sector’s efficiencies and productivity,” Abdul Karim added.

On the partnership with LVG, STB chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor was confident that the e-learning platform would provide the relevant information on how to promote Sarawak to international travel tour operators, especially LVG’s current subscribers, which includes those from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia.

Under this initiative, five modules on Sarawak’s Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF) have been created to highlight the wonders of Sarawak. The modules will take participants through a detailed tour of Sarawak and make Sarawak a priority when it comes to promoting preferred destinations.

For more information on Sarawak’s tourism visit www.sarawaktourism.com

(Your Stories: STB)