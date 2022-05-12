Etihad tweaks economy experience

ABU DHABI UAE, 12 May 2022: Etihad Airways unveiled its new economy class soft furnishings and tableware, which will be launched during this year’s fourth quarter.

The announcement was made on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market, a trade event for the travel and tourism industry taking place this week in Dubai.

The economy class experience will be upgraded with new soft furnishings, including a 35% larger pillow with a 200 thread-count cotton cover made locally in the UAE. This is complemented by a soft blanket made from recycled plastic for additional comfort on all flights.

Etihad’s new dining experience features reusable tableware made from high-quality recycled plastic and eliminates the use of single-use plastic. The tray, serving plates, and their lids are part of a closed-loop recycling system. At the end of their lifecycle, they are collected, washed, ground and reused to make new replacement products.

Etihad is also introducing quality stainless-steel cutlery into the economy cabin, which upgrades the experience and reduces single-use plastic.

In 2019, Etihad committed to removing 80% of single-use plastic from its operation by the end of 2022. Introducing this new inflight equipment ensures the airline meets this sustainability goal. Where possible, Etihad is also moving towards locally produced items which will further improve the overall environmental impact of the operation.

Economy seating features its signature fixed-wing headrest, which provides optimal support for a relaxing travel experience. The airline also offers seats with an additional 4″ of legroom as an upgrade option. In addition, Etihad’s passengers may choose neighbour-free seating for an additional fee, which offers extra privacy and comfort.

This new launch follows the unveiling of the new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, which entered into service in March and is the first of five A350-1000’s to join the Etihad fleet this year.