BANGKOK, 20 May 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is celebrating the start of summer by inviting guests to rediscover the beauty of a beachfront vacation and warm Thai hospitality in some of the world’s dreamiest destinations.

As life and travel return to normal, couples and families can finally experience the joy of a summer holiday once again this year. With a collection of breath-taking beach resorts and idyllic island retreats in southern Thailand, Dubai and the Maldives, every traveller can splash with Centara this summer.

Guests simply need to pick their perfect resort and start planning a memorable vacation.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is an enchanting beachfront hotel nestled on Thailand’s glittering gulf coast, just a short drive from the vibrant streets of Bangkok. With its elegant colonial-style architecture, manicured gardens, authentic local cuisine and exceptional facilities, this five-star represents the essence of Thai cultural heritage.

Centara Reserve Samui

Centara Reserve Samui is the hottest new luxury resort concept from Centara, where lifestyle-conscious travellers can enjoy unparalleled experiences. Discover a collection of pool suites and beachfront villas, world-class wellness at the first-ever Reserve Spa Cenvaree, and ground-breaking gastronomy, including sublime seafood, all on the serene shores of Koh Samui.

Image Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a pristine private island retreat that showcases the breath-taking beauty of this bucket-list destination. Stay in exotic beachfront or overwater villas, swim and snorkel in the turquoise lagoon, sip tropical drinks and savour the freshest seafood as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean.

Image Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is the newest addition to the group’s global collection, bringing gracious Thai service and outstanding activities to this iconic, ultra-modern city. Guests can make a splash in the sparkling water park, unwind at the beach, spas and lounges, enjoy water sports or dine at multiple restaurants. Kids will love the colourful Spa Candy.

“After all the travel disruption of recent years, the summer holiday is making a comeback in 2022. As countries worldwide remove their barriers to travel, holidaymakers can finally rediscover Asia’s pure shores and exquisite islands. This is a wonderful time to reconnect with loved ones and rediscover the joy of travel with Centara,” said Tom Thrussell, Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Centara is undoubtedly the “The Place To Be” this summer. From now until 31 December 2022, the company is offering up to 20% off the hotel’s rates, plus free accommodation for up to two children and complimentary Wi-Fi. Members of Centara The1 will enjoy additional discounts of up to 15%. Travellers who are members of CentaraThe1, the group’s loyalty programme, will be rewarded with an additional 15% off. Travellers who are not yet members can sign up for free in less than a minute and immediately start enjoying benefits and earning points.

Thailand, Dubai and the Maldives, as well as other Centara Hotels & Resorts’ beach destinations such as Vietnam and Sri Lanka, are all now officially open for fully vaccinated international travellers, with no quarantine requirements. Through its Centara Complete Care health and safety programme, Centara offers complete peace of mind while also retaining the warm and genuine Thai hospitality for which the company is so famous.

For more information and to book your summer holiday with Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.