Runners register for Laguna Phuket Marathon

BANGKOK, 23 May 2022: Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to welcome thousands of runners from around Thailand and overseas to Run Paradise in Phuket on 11 and 12 June 2022.

Following the cancellation of Thailand’s Test & Go scheme, international participants can now fly to Phuket without testing pre-flight or on arrival. They will still need to register on Thailand Pass to confirm their vaccination status and health insurance cover valued at USD10,000.

The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is the first international sports event held in Phuket post-pandemic. It will showcase to the world that Phuket is back and an ideal sports tourism hub for Southeast Asia and help boost the island’s tourism and economy.

Having welcomed over 200,000 participants from more than 70 countries to Phuket over its first 15 years, the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is one of the top marathon majors in Thailand, is certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) and is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

“The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is a popular destination marathon with runners from Thailand and overseas. It’s also an important event for Phuket – it supports the economy and local community, and this year will be an iconic showcase that Phuket is back and ready to welcome visitors from all around the world,” said GAA Events assistant race director Charlie Jung, the organiser of the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon.

“With six distances from 2km to the full marathon, the event offers something for everyone and is an ideal weekend away for families who can take part in some healthy fun and family-friendly race weekend while also enjoying the full facilities of Laguna Phuket.”

The scenic course will take runners past local villages, rubber and pineapple plantations, through the beachfront Sirinat National Park and starts/ finishes at Laguna Grove. Distances available include 2km kids run, 5km and 10.5km in the afternoon on Saturday, 11 June, and Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon Relay (42.195km) and Marathon (42.195km) in the morning on Sunday 12 June.

Laguna Phuket Resort Services vice president Anthony Loh said: “Laguna Phuket is looking forward to welcoming runners from near and far back to Laguna Phuket for what is going to be a great event. As a leading sports event in the region and Phuket’s largest by participation numbers, we are always keen to ensure the island community benefits from the event. We encourage all runners and spectators to make a difference by helping to raise awareness and funds for Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund (CFF), to support more than 400 underprivileged children in seven orphanages in Phuket.”

You can register for the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon at https://www.phuketmarathon.com/registration.

Those who can’t make it this year, can participate in Thailand’s very first Hybrid Race. This new concept combines a virtual and actual race, with both taking place simultaneously. Using the Sportstats Tracker app, participants can join the race virtually, from anywhere in the world and enjoy real-time remote running. In the app, remote runners’ progress will be overlaid on the real event map, and results will be instantly available together with all finishers (remote and onsite).

More details are available at https://www.phuketmarathon.com/hybrid-race.