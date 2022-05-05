BANGKOK, 5 May 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts celebrates Centara The1 members’ month with special point transfer rates from The1, and over 27% point value boost from 5 to 31 May 2022.

Centara invites The1 members to transfer their The1 points to CentaraThe1 points with a 1:1 transfer ratio, starting from just 1,000 points. By transferring The1 points, members can enjoy Centara benefits during May, including redemption for stays across all Centara hotels and resorts in Thailand, the Maldives, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Oman, and Qatar.

Centara is also applying a CentaraThe1 point value boost of over 27%, which means for every 1000 Centara The1 points redeemed by members will be worth THB 150 towards their next Centara holiday. The free 27% points boost is applicable for all online bookings and can be used as pure point, as well as point + cash redemptions.

In addition to points redemption privileges, CentaraThe1 members enjoy special member pricing, lower than any publicly available rates. To take advantage of all CentaraThe1 membership privileges, sign-up or sign in at www.CentaraThe1.com

The1 Members can transfer The1 points to CentaraThe1 via The1 mobile application with the normal transfer rate of 1 The1 point: 0.8 Centara points. The remaining 20% bonus points will be automatically credited to the member’s account within five working days.

