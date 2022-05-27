Fill in the Thailand Pass blanks and go

BANGKOK, 27 May 2022: Thailand introduces a simplified Thailand Pass registration and entry rules for international arrivals starting 1 June 2022.

The proposal gained approval from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and is now awaiting publication in the Royal Gazette, making the changes official and binding.

Tourism Authority of Thailand posted details of the 1 June changes to the Thailand Pass.

Foreign nationals must apply for a Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/. However, they will only need to provide details of their passport, vaccination, and the US$10,000 health insurance policy. The system will automatically issue a Thailand Pass QR code for the applicants without any waiting period.

Thai citizens will no longer be required to apply for a Thailand Pass.

Upon arriving in Thailand, vaccinated travellers must undergo entry screening and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers who can upload proof of a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system will also be allowed entry and free to go anywhere.

The CCSA also approved the easing of nationwide Covid-19 controls for provinces and destinations identified by different colours – Pilot Tourist Areas or blue zones, the Surveillance or Green Zone, and Areas under the Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone.

Night-time entertainment venues, such as pubs, bars and karaoke lounges in the green and blue zones, will be allowed to resume operations, including the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises from 1700 to 2400. However, restaurants and bars cannot serve alcoholic beverages between 1400 to 1700 daily under pre-Covid-19 rules introduced to limit alcohol sale hours.

TTR Weekly reports on Covid-19 rule changes that are first published on the TAT Newsroom website www.tatnews.org, rather than speculating or reporting proposals that may not be approved by public health authorities and the CCSA.