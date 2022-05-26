PATTAYA, 26 May 2022: Tripadvisor recognises Royal Cliff Beach as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Top Family Hotel.

The award celebrates businesses that received great Tripadvisor reviews from travellers around the globe over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, the Royal Cliff stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travellers.

Winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from Tripadvisor travellers worldwide. This recognition cements the property’s position among the finest in the country and being part of an elite group known to be truly exceptional.

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Tripadvisor chief commercial officer Kanika Soni. “Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough – but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel offers family-friendly accommodations along with on-site amenities that keep both parents and kids happy and entertained at all times. Funtasea – Kids World and The Verge – Games, Pool and Karaoke offer productive and fun activities for families to enjoy. Its new spectacular infinity-edged pool, Sky Aquarium, features an exciting kids’ pool along with multiple spots for various activities, including outdoor massages, surf skating, and many more.

To see traveler reviews of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, please visit:

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g293919-d305821-Reviews-Royal_Cliff_Beach_Hotel-Pattaya_Chonburi_Province.html

The Travelers’ Choice awards are the highest honour TripAdvisor can give. Royal Cliff prides itself in providing hospitality excellence and exceeding its guests’ expectations. Positive reviews reflect how worldwide travellers constantly commended the Royal Cliff for its unparalleled services and wide-ranging facilities.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate experience. It has won over 250 national and international awards to date.

Book your stay directly with Royal Cliff to get the best-guaranteed price and optional value-added extras for an enhanced hotel experience by visiting http://www.royalcliff.com/ or contact reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext: 2732 or emailing reservations@royalcliff.com .

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, please visit www.royalcliff.com.

(Your Stories: Royal Cliff Hotels Group)