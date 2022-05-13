Carnival names new CEO

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2022: Carnival Corporation has announced that effective 1 August, Arnold Donald, currently president and chief executive officer, will be appointed vice-chair and member of the Boards of Directors.

Josh Weinstein, currently chief operations officer, will assume the role of president and CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc.

Left: Arnold Donald. Right: Josh Weinstein.

“Josh is a proven executive who is well-respected throughout the company, serving in key leadership roles, driving strong business results during his tenure and playing an integral part in stewarding the company through the global pandemic,” Donald said.

A 20-year veteran of Carnival Corporation & plc, Weinstein has a long history of success in critical senior-level roles for the company. In his most recent assignment for the past two years as Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Operations Officer, Weinstein oversaw all major operational functions, including global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT and global auditing. He also led Carnival UK, the operating company for P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, which he previously managed directly for three years as president.

Donald was named President and CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc in 2013. During his nine-year tenure as CEO, he led the company to record results, pre-pandemic — including achieving the company’s highest profits in its history.

Recently, Donald has helped the company and its brands successfully navigate the global pandemic, well positioning the company for the future. The company expects each of its nine leading cruise line brand’s full fleets to operate guest cruises in 2022, following what has been an extended pause. Carnival Corporation & plc also anticipates that monthly adjusted EBITDA will turn positive at the beginning of the summer season.

Carnival Corporation is one of the world’s largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world’s leading cruise lines sailing to all seven continents. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.