Water Week accelerates Singapore’s climate action

SINGAPORE, 20 April 2022: Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG) opened on Monday at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, with Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu delivering the joint opening keynote address.

Fu emphasised the importance of global partnerships and innovation in tackling climate change and highlighted the actions that Singapore is taking towards its climate ambition and sustainability agenda through the Singapore Green Plan.

Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Singapore, delivered the opening address of the Singapore International Water Week and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore 2022.

“Singapore’s efforts to advance our sustainability agenda and grow our environment and water sectors are underpinned by partnerships with the rest of the world,” said Fu.

She added that “international events such as CESG and SIWW could play an important role in bringing together thought leaders, experts and practitioners from governments, academia, and industry to exchange ideas and co-create solutions.”

Following the opening ceremony, Fu officiated at the launch of the RSK Centre for Sustainability Excellence at SIWW’s Water Expo and witnessed the launch of Hyperscale, Asia’s inaugural waste-tech accelerator programme by StartupX at CESG.

The 9th Singapore International Water Week and the 5th CleanEnviro Summit Singapore are being held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, until 21 April.