Vietnam readies to host Routes Asia

DANANG, Vietnam, 7 April 2022: Routes Asia 2022 travels to the central coastal city of Danang in Vietnam for its annual forum from 4 to 9 June after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in Asia.

Vietnam National Tourism Authority posted on its website that the 16 edition of the Asia Pacific event owned by the UK’s Informa Routes should draw around 500 top aviation and airport executives to Danang at a time the city is attempting to regain the confidence of international airlines to resume services.

Photo credit: Informa Routes. Asian airlines and airport executives return for Routes Asia to be hosted in Danang, Vietnam, this June.

Despite the commitment to host Routes Asia in Vietnam, the event will miss the usually robust presence of Chinese aviation and airline executives as restrictions on outbound travel from China are unlikely to ease by June.

Danang International Airport has a capacity of 12 million passengers along with modern facilities and considerate customer services. In 2019, the airport welcomed over 30 airlines operating 40 routes to/from 11 Asian countries and territories.