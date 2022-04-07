Cebu Pacific resumes HK flights

MANILA, 7 April 2022: Cebu Pacific resumed its Manila – Hong Kong flights late last week after Hong Kong lifted the ban on the entry of passengers from nine countries.

The ban prevented airlines from the nine countries from flying to the Hong Kong International Airport for seven days. It impacted flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK and the US.

This week Cebu Pacific restarted flights 5jJ 272 and 5J 114 on the Manila-Hong Kong route.

Travel continues to be restricted to the following:

Hong Kong residents;

Holders of HKG SAR passport or British National (Overseas) passport (with right of abode in HKG);

Individuals with HKG Document of Identity;

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with Hong Kong work visas are considered Hong Kong residents;

.Non-residents of Hong Kong cannot board flights to Hong Kong

Travellers who are exempt from the entry restrictions:

Passengers travelling from Mainland China, Taiwan or Macau SAR who have not been to other countries/regions in the past 14 days.

Diplomatic/official passport holders (subject to prevailing visa requirements).

Spouse and children of Hong Kong residents.

Local government personnel performing official duties.

Passenger holding new entry visa to work, study, establish or join in any business, or take up residence in HKG.

Personnel approved by the Hong Kong SAR government to carry out anti-epidemic work.

Entry requirements

To enter Hong Kong, travellers must show a negative PCR-based nucleic acid test for Covid-19, conducted within 48 hours before the scheduled time of departure.

The test report must show the name of the traveller and there must be documentary proof to show that the laboratory or healthcare institution is ISO 15189 accredited or is recognized or approved by the relevant authority of the government.

Confirmation of room reservation in a hotel in Hong Kong for seven or 14 nights, in a designated quarantine hotel.

Guests who plan on securing early discharge from quarantine must hold a seven-night confirmed booking in a designated quarantine hotel and shall only be discharged upon meeting the early discharge criteria:

If fully vaccinated and/or being accompanied by children under 12, and the results of the PCR test conducted on the fifth day and the RATs conducted on the sixth and seventh days are all negative;

They should also self-monitor for the subsequent seven days;

They must undergo compulsory PCR-based nucleic acid testing by professional swab sampling on the 12th day of arrival in Hong Kong in a community testing centre or mobile testing station (for free), or at a local testing institution recognized by the government (self-paid).

Guests who choose to quarantine for 14 nights must hold a 14-night confirmed booking in a designated quarantine hotel and shall only be discharged upon confirmation of negative results from the PCR-based nucleic acid test conducted on the 12th day and the RAT conducted on the 14th day.