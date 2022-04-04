Tourism Malaysia rolls out promotions

PUTRAJAYA, 4 April 2022: After Malaysia’s borders reopened on 1 April to international travellers, Tourism Malaysia said it was ready to re-embark on a global advertising campaign by leveraging the ‘Malaysia, Truly Asia’ branding to boost inbound tourism while domestic tourism would continue to drive recovery in the short-term.

With more than 100 promotional activities lined up to increase visibility, the online and offline promotional strategies will be conducted via smart partnerships, networking sessions, seminars, webinars, roadshows, joint promotions, and familiarisation trips through a global network of 30 Tourism Malaysia offices worldwide as well as six marketing representatives abroad.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri said: “The full reopening of borders is indeed a huge relief for the tourism industry as we welcome more international tourists, newcomers and regulars alike, to further boost our economy.

“Therefore, we hope for a strong rebound in our market as the border reopening will open doors for the tourism revival to bolster recovery. We are targeting to attract 2 million international tourist arrivals this year with more than MYR8.6 billion in tourism receipts.”

She made the comments after greeting international passengers of Etihad Airways at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Friday.

More than 110 international flights landed in Malaysia on the reopening day at both KLIA and KLIA 2.

Malaysia set up Langkawi International Travel Bubble (LITB) to kick-start international travel on 15 November 2021. This pilot scheme drew 5,800 visitors from abroad and generated more than MYR28 million during the first three-month.

As of 18 March 2022, LITB has successfully registered 9,196 international arrivals, with the top 10 tourist generating markets coming from the UK (948), USA (692), Australia (639), Germany (433), Yemen (421), Indonesia (371), South Korea (347), Thailand (343), Sweden (286), and Saudi Arabia (221).

Before the pandemic, Malaysia registered 26.1 million tourist arrivals and MYR86.14 billion tourist receipts, placing it among the major tourism destinations of the world.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination.

(SOURCE: Tourism Malaysia)