Qantas says thanks a million

BANGKOK 4 April 2022: Qantas is offering discounted economy and business fares for travellers from Thailand to Australia as part of its ‘Thanks a Million’ campaign that expires one minute to midnight on 6 April.

The deal was introduced on 31 March, giving travellers just a week to sort, make up their minds and buy before the sales window shuts.

Economy fares are valid for travel to Australia (Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne) from 3 to 16 April, 2 May to 29 June, 15 August to 21 September and 24 October to 30 November 2022.

Travellers gain a baggage allowance of 30 kg with no limit on the number of pieces.

Destination All-in economy fares from: Sydney THB 20,130 Adelaide (via Sydney) THB 21,275 Brisbane (via Sydney) THB 21,375 Melbourne (via Sydney) THB 21,065

Business fares are valid for travel to Australia (Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne) from 22 April 2022 to 28 February 2023. The baggage allowance is 40kg with no limit on the number of pieces.

Destination All-in business fares from: Sydney THB 80,130 Adelaide (via Sydney) THB 81,275 Brisbane (via Sydney) THB 81,375 Melbourne (via Sydney) THB 81,065

Duration of stay cannot exceed 12 months after departure date from Thailand. Economy and business fares are inclusive of airport taxes, service fees and other surcharges. Fares can be purchased online at the airline office, via qantas.com or from preferred travel agents.

As of 0001 (AEST) on Monday, 18 April 2022, travellers will no longer need to present pre-departure test results to enter Australia. However, they will still be required to provide proof of double vaccination against Covid-19 as per Australian Government Department of Health regulations.

Currently, Qantas operates flights between Bangkok and Sydney on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using an Airbus A330 aircraft.