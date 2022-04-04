KUCHING, 4 April 2022: Borneo Jazz Festival 2022, now in its 16th year, announces a Nationwide Borneo Jazz Talent Search, providing an opportunity for aspiring musicians between 15 to 30 years from all over Malaysia, Brunei and Kalimantan to participate, with categories for Jazz and DJs.

Winners of Borneo Jazz Talent Search 2022 will not only win cash prizes but will also have the opportunity to attend a MasterClass by an international band on 24 June in Miri, Sarawak, and to perform at the Borneo Jazz Festival Stage on 25 June 2022.

The Borneo Jazz Talent Search Call For Entry closes for submissions on 30 April 2022.

There will be four prizes awarded – “1st Prize”, “2nd Prize”, “3rd Prize” and “Best Original Composition”, with cash prizes worth more than MYR10,000 to be given away.

A jury panel comprising renowned international and Malaysian artists will evaluate participants based on originality, creativity, musicality, stage presence and interactivity.

Interested groups must submit a high-quality performance video of the required repertoire and duration, a written solo artist/band profile and a high-resolution photo on or before 30 April. Successful participants will be informed via email.

Email information no later than 1700 30 April 2022 to: noblacktie2003@gmail.com.

