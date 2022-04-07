KOTA KINABALU, 7 April 2022: The 2nd Asia Parks Congress will convene in a hybrid format at the Sabah Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, from 24 to 29 May 2022.

Representatives from protected area authorities, other government agencies, NGOs, academia, youth, the private sector, Indigenous peoples and local communities have been invited to participate in the congress. The event is organised in collaboration with IUCN, the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA).

Congress themes

• Nature-based solutions for health and wellbeing.

• Governance of protected and conserved areas.

• Connectivity and transboundary conservation.

• Effective protected and conserved areas.

• Economic and financial sustainability of protected and conserved areas.

• Urban conservation and a new generation.

The landmark event will attract conservation experts from across Asia and beyond, and set the agenda for the region’s protected and conserved areas for the next 10 years. Registrations are being handled by the host the State Government of Sabah through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment and its agency, Sabah Parks.

For registration, visit https://2nd-asia-parks-congress.sabahparks.org.my/.

Sabah has re-opened its borders to international travellers effective 1 April 2022. The standard operation procedures and entry requirements can be referred to on: sabahtourism.com/alert

About Sabah Parks

Sabah Parks is a conservation-based statutory body established in 1964 with the purpose of conserving the scenic, scientific and historical heritage of the state of Sabah, Malaysia, on the island of Borneo. The organisation is also responsible for the management and promotion of the various protected reserves in Sabah, in particular those designated as state parks. It is also mandated to develop tourism-friendly facilities to accommodate tourist arrivals to these reserves and ensure that the state of the reserves is not compromised. The first choice for inclusion in a park system was Mount Kinabalu. As a result, Kinabalu Park was gazetted in 1964, and today it is designated as the first Malaysia World Heritage Site. For more information, please visit https://www.sabahparks.org.my/ .

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)