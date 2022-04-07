BANGKOK, 7 April 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator and Chiangmai Riverside Plaza Hotel Co Ltd has announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for Centara Riverside Hotel Chiang Mai. Senior management teams from the two companies officially executed the agreement at a signing ceremony held at Centara Grand at CentralWorld recently.

The latest signing is the first following the announcement by Centara of its bold expansion plans, which will help the group reach its goal of becoming a top 100 global hotel operator within five years.

Located next to Ping River close to the Old Town, the existing 27-storey hotel will be rebranded Centara Riverside Hotel Chiang Mai, from 1 April 2022 onwards.

Centara Riverside Hotel Chiang Mai

Centara Riverside Hotel’s 526 guestrooms range between 45 and 223 square metres and feature floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the city, Ping River, and Doi Suthep.

In addition to spacious rooms, facilities include a wide range of culinary experiences across the varied restaurants and bars, a large outdoor swimming pool, sauna and steam rooms. An alfresco Sunset Pool Deck near the pool offers comfortable bean bags to sink into and watch the changing colours of the sky, while Riverside Pavilion provides guests with the perfect spot to enjoy river and mountain views from the riverfront patio lawn.

Already a well-known MICE destination in the region, the hotel offers 14 versatile indoor event spaces certified by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau for meeting the Thailand Mice Venue Standards (TMVS).

“We are delighted to kick off our 2022 expansion drive by welcoming Centara Riverside Hotel to our growing portfolio, one of several hotels and resorts we plan to open this year. Chiang Mai is a beautiful province, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the region through strategic partnerships, including this one with Chiangmai Riverside Plaza Hotel Co Ltd,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“Chiang Mai is a key destination in Thailand for international as well as domestic travellers. With this new partnership with Centara Hotels and Resorts, we are confident that it will strengthen our presence in both the leisure and MICE travel markets in Chiang Mai,” said Chiangmai Riverside Plaza Hotel Co Ltd Board Director Amarin Narula.

From its prime riverside location, Centara Riverside Hotel places guests within convenient reach of the region’s natural, cultural, and shopping attractions which range from the CentralFestival lifestyle and shopping centre to artist villages and night markets. Chiang Mai Old town is a few minutes away, and Chiang Mai International Airport is a 15-minute drive from the hotel.

Centara Riverside Hotel is the group’s second hotel in the northern Thai city after Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, which is a member of Centara Boutique Collection. A third Centara hotel flying the group’s COSI flag is in the pipeline and scheduled to open in Q1 2025.

Centara’s ambitious growth vision will see the group’s portfolio increase from nearly 90 properties at present to 200 hotels and resorts by 2026.

For more information, please visit Centara’s website at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/