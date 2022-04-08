SINGAPORE, 8 April 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) confirms this week it will sail into the Metaverse with the launch of the cruise industry’s first collection of NFTs, adding to the cruise line’s legacy of pioneering firsts.

NCL will open for auction and sale a collection of six NFTs to celebrate the launch of the Company’s cutting-edge Norwegian Prima Class on Wednesday, 13 April 2022, at 0900 ET / 2100 SGT on NCL’s soon to launch online NFT marketplace. The NFT art pieces were created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as “Peeta,” the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva.

The first of the six art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of USD$2,500, with the remaining NFTs sold for prices beginning at USD250. The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima’s inaugural voyages in the United States, setting sail from NCL’s beautiful new PortMiami terminal located in Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World.

“We are so excited to partner with Peeta on this first for our brand and for the industry,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer. “Peeta is a talented artist who has brought the magic and beauty of the ocean to our ships, so we are happy to share this with our guests and to donate the proceeds of this new venture to Teach For America, an organisation and a cause very near and dear to our hearts.”

The first piece in the NFT collection resembles the captivating hull art of Norwegian Prima and provides the buyer with an opportunity to own a piece of the beautiful Norwegian Prima for years to come. The additional five NFT pieces showcase some of the innovative 3-D designs often depicted in Peeta’s works and will be featured aboard Norwegian Prima, including the ship’s three-level Penrose Atrium.

All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunities for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that shapes the broader systems in which schools operate.

Launching in August 2022, Norwegian Prima’s Christening voyage will depart from Reykjavík, Iceland and will feature a performance from the newly announced godmother, global pop star Katy Perry. Norwegian Prima will offer voyages to Northern Europe from Amsterdam and Copenhagen, Denmark, beginning 3 September, and Caribbean itineraries from Galveston, Texas, Miami and Orlando, Florida, starting 27 October.

For more information about the Company’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call NCL Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 / Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

(Your Stories: NCL)