F1 boosts Adelaide hotel bookings

ADELAIDE 8 April 2022: This weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, 9 to 10 April, is lifting Melbourne’s hotel occupancy on the books to its highest level since November 2019, according to STR’s Forward STAR.

As of 4 April, the Thursday-Sunday (7 to 10 April) average in the market was 89%, with a peak of 94% on Saturday night. Should that Saturday level actualize, it would be the market’s highest daily occupancy since 30 November 2019, as well as the highest occupancy for any major Australian capital since New Year’s Eve 2019.

“Ever since the calendar dates were announced, Melbourne’s bookings have been progressively building for the race weekend,” said STR’s regional director – Pacific, Japan & Central South Asia Matthew Burke. “At the beginning of 2022, occupancy on the books was trending at an average of 35%, so it is clear that growing confidence around the event and ‘F1 fever’ has captivated the travelling public.”

(Source: STR)