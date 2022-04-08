BWH names new chief for international ops

SINGAPORE 8 April 2022: BWH Hotel Group has promoted Ron Pohl to serve as the company’s president of international operations BWH Hotel Group and president of WorldHotels.

Pohl joined the organisation in 2007 and previously served as senior vice president and chief operations officer. In his new role, Pohl will be responsible for strengthening the organisation’s presence worldwide.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to take on this new and expanded role aimed at further growing and strengthening our brand across the globe,” said Pohl. “We have made tremendous progress in recent years, diversifying our portfolio and offering new and exciting brands that exceed developer and guest expectations. I look forward to working collaboratively with our hoteliers, global partners, company leadership and corporate staff to build upon our track record of success.”