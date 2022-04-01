Marriott’s top brands expand in Vietnam

HONG KONG, 1 April 2022: With the recent reopening of Vietnam’s borders, Marriott International confirms an additional pipeline of 30 hotels that will add nearly 9,000 rooms in key brands across the Southeast Asian country.

“Vietnam experienced impressive pre-pandemic economic growth driven in part by coordinated development policies and the strong investment in infrastructure,” said Marriott International Asia Pacific president (excluding Greater China) Rajeev Menon.

“Our growth in Vietnam reflects the trust our local owners and franchisees continue to have in Marriott International, and we look forward to presenting them with opportunities to leverage our comprehensive portfolio of 30 brands, as well as our strong distribution network.”

No timelines were announced for the properties in the Vietnam pipeline.

Key Marriott brands flag properties

Marriott’s Sheraton Hotels & Resorts brand anticipates opening properties in several destinations across Vietnam, including Phu Quoc Island, Halong Bay, Dalat and Binh Chau.

Renaissance Hotels will open in Danang along with Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts planning openings in both Danang and Cam Ranh. The flagship Marriott Hotels brand is expected to debut in Hanoi, and Hoi An, while Westin will open in Hanoi and Cam Ranh.

Marriott International currently operates 10 properties in Vietnam, comprising 3,294 rooms and spanning six of the company’s brands. These hotels and resorts are located across six key business and leisure destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Binh Duong.