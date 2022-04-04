TripAdmit wins Jazeera Airways contract

KUWAIT, 4 April 2022: Jazeera Airways adopts a TripAdmit white-label solution to sell tours to more than 30 destinations served by the Middle East airline.

Jazeera Airways is the latest airline to join TripAdmit’s portfolio of airline and travel partnerships worldwide. Once customers have made a flight booking, they will be sent a link on their flight confirmation to allow them to view tours and experiences available for their destination and make a booking.

With countries now opening their borders and welcoming travellers, the demand for tours and experiences is growing. Using TripAdmit’s booking software, the Kuwaiti airline plans to increase ancillary revenue by providing customers with tours and activities when booking their flights.

TripAdmit’s technology connects activity providers with travellers and distribution partners, which include airlines, online travel agents, hotels, campsites and more. The TripAdmit distribution network connects distribution partners with 50,000 experiences in more than 100 countries globally.

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. It flies to over 45 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central & South Asia, Africa and Europe, comprising high-demand business, leisure and weekend destinations.