The Maldives trains travel agency specialists

SINGAPORE, 1 April 2022: Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation, branded Visit Maldives, teams up with Pacific World Travel to launch an e-learning programme for Southeast Asian travel agents.

The programme runs through to 28 March 2023 and uses Pacific World Travel’s sales and marketing network across Southeast Asia.

The joint e-learning programme will promote the Maldives as a preferred and safe tourist destination targeting the Southeast Asian outbound travel market.

A dedicated website provides the e-learning sessions featuring the latest information about the Maldives for travel trade professionals recruited from Pacific World Travel’s tour operators and travel agents network.

Over 600 travel partners linked to Pacific World Travel will participate in the initial programme, with the reach extending to more than 3000 travel partners over one year.

The e-learning programme covers three modules, with the first module covering basic destination information, followed by module two focusing on identifying and presenting the selling points of the destination. In contrast, the last module covers the latest travel guidelines, Covid-19 measures and updates.

The Maldives has also eased travel restrictions to allow visitors to enter the country without presenting a Covid-19 PCR negative result on arrival as long as travellers are fully vaccinated.