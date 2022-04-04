PHUKET, 4 April 2022: Outrigger Hospitality Group announced today that it is acquiring the newly renovated five-star Maafushivaru Resort in the Maldives – adding another premier beach property to its expanding global portfolio as early as 1 April 2022.

The luxury resort will be renamed Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort and is located on a private island in the pristine South Ari Atoll region, a 25-minute seaplane flight from Malé – offering convenient access and breathtaking views for arriving guests. The resort is comprised of a collection of 81 luxury villa styles, including beach, pool and duplex accommodations, as well as coveted overwater bungalows and more.

“There are few destinations that evoke higher levels of relaxation, elegance and seclusion than the Maldives. This resort is the perfect addition to our array of global beachfront properties,” said Jeff Wagoner, President and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group. “With travel on the rise, we look forward to welcoming our global guests to the Maldives and curating unforgettable Outrigger Signature Experiences that allow visitors to appreciate Maldivian culture in an iconic beachfront setting.”

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is classified by many world travellers as the ultimate luxury beach destination. Known for its uninterrupted views of white sandy beaches and a seemingly endless turquoise lagoon, the Maafushivaru Resort has recently undergone extensive modernisation and is poised to be among the Maldives’ most sought-after vacation destinations.









Outrigger will leverage the knowledge of General Manager John Allanson, who has served the brand previously and has three decades of hospitality leadership experience. In his new role, Allanson will spearhead the transition of this property utilising The Outrigger Way philosophy. This ethos has allowed the brand to expand across the globe without compromising its values of caring for guests, hosts and place.

“Respecting local host culture and fostering a deep appreciation for the communities in which we operate is key to the Outrigger experience,” added Wagoner. “As Outrigger nears its 75th anniversary this year, we look forward to celebrating this new luxury property in the Maldives as part of the next chapter for our premier beach resort brand.”

The Outrigger brand is renowned for barefoot luxury – effortlessly fusing contemporary comforts with a relaxed, joyful vibe. In addition to blissful accommodations, guests to Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort can look forward to exceptional dining, live music entertainment and bespoke Signature Experiences.

The private island resort has seven restaurants, bars and cafes on the island, which offer a stimulating mix of food and beverage offerings. Cuisine ranges from Asian to the Mediterranean; enjoy fresh-caught sushi and teppanyaki one day, then steak and salad the next. Music plays a keynote in the Outrigger experience – from the chill beats of a DJ at the Water Bar to the sweet sounds of a live band, the energy on the property is unmatched.

Signature Experiences include underwater dive adventures with the resident marine biologist to view manta rays at the nearby coral reefs and boat excursions around the South Ari Atoll. The brand’s environmental stewardship platform, Outrigger’s ZONE (OZONE), enriches guest experiences with coral reef restoration to protect our oceans and help them thrive for generations to come.

For the ultimate relaxation, the resort spa is an oasis of well-being with customised treatments including rooms for couples. As one of the most romantic destinations on earth, vow renewals on the soft white beaches are also offered as a way to cherish new-found love or a renewed romance.

For more information or to book a stay at Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort from 1 April 2022, visit Outrigger.com/Maafushivaru. A special ‘Book Early and Save’ offer includes room and half board. The property will soon be integrated into Outrigger DISCOVERY – a newly enhanced loyalty programme connected with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA).

ABOUT OUTRIGGER HOSPITALITY GROUP

For nearly 75 years, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawaii to premier beach resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius and Thailand.