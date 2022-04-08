Hilton extends Kyoto footprint

SINGAPORE, 8 April 2022: Hilton has signed a management agreement with Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd to open Hilton Kyoto in 2024, the first flagship-branded hotel in Japan’s cultural capital.

“This is the third hotel development inked by Hilton in Kyoto, following the opening of Roku Kyoto, LXR Hotels & Resorts last year, and Hilton Garden Inn Kyoto Shijo Karasuma, which is scheduled to open later this year,” said Hilton senior vice president, development, Asia Pacific Clarence Tan.

Hilton Kyoto will open in Sanjo-Kawaramachi, the heart of downtown Kyoto, near the central business and shopping districts, surrounded by classical Buddhist temples, Zen gardens, Shinto shrines, and museums.

The 313-room hotel will feature four dining outlets, including an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, a bar and a café. Guests can also enjoy a range of facilities such as a fitness centre, spa, indoor pool, executive lounge, and banquet and meeting rooms.