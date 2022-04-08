Sabre settles on eRoam

SINGAPORE, 8 April 2022: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider for the global travel industry, has partnered with B2B leisure sales platform eRoam Travel Technology to deliver connectivity to a new online B2B and B2C leisure travel solution for agencies.

eRoam Travel Technology has become the latest Gold-Level Developer Partner as part of Sabre’s Developer Partner Network, which allows Sabre-connected agencies, tour operators and destination management companies to find and utilize partner solutions to support their specific business needs and requirements. Through the partnership, eRoam is broadening Sabre’s partner ecosystem by providing an AI-enabled leisure travel platform to Sabre’s network.

The platform offers a comprehensive leisure travel solution that enables agencies to create their own tailor-made packages quickly and efficiently whilst identifying additional tours and activities to diversify and help generate more revenue. Using the latest AI technologies, travellers are provided with personalized offers and recommendations and the tools to easily create their own flights and packages and book tours and activities online.

Sabre Developer Partner Network is an open network that enables the intersection of supply and demand between Sabre Developer Partners and Sabre connected agencies. Through it, agencies can easily find Developer Partners who support their specific business needs and requirements.