Vietnam brings back visa-exempt travel

HANOI, 18 March 2022: Vietnam has resumed its visa exemption policy for citizens from 13 countries, the Vietnam Government Portal confirmed earlier this week.

Resuming visa exemptions for citizens of 13 countries comes after more than a two-year break when borders shut down to all but essential travel due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visa exemption list

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.

Under the policy, citizens of the 13countries do not need to apply for visa if the duration of their stay does not exceed 15 days from the date of arrival.

Visa exemption started 15 March and concludes 14 March 2025 when an extension will be considered.

Vietnam closed its borders to foreign tourists in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The VGP announcement said the latest move was possible due to a successful implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign launched on 8 March 2021. Vietnam switched from a zero-tolerance Covid policy to learning to live with the virus to aid economic recovery. Inbound tourism slowly resumed last November but with strict rules such as booking through registered tour operators. That rule no longer applies.

