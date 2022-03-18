KUCHING, 18 March 2022: Sia Sitok Sarawak Travel Fair 2022, in conjunction with its Sia Sitok Sarawak 3.0 campaign, opens today, 18 March, packed with travel deals and prizes.

Organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board, the consumer travel show is open 1000 to 2100 18 to 20 March concurrently in Kuching and Miri.

With 30 new tourism products added to the latest campaign, visitors can now choose from over 88 attractive tour packages offered by participating travel agents and travel operators at discounted prices up to 50%. The event is happening concurrently at Boulevard Shopping Mall in Kuching and Bintang Megamall Miri.

Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians residing in Sarawak with work permits can enjoy Kuching Sunset Night Cycling rides which cover 85% of Kuching’s “sights” as listed by the Lonely Planet, explore Bung Jagoi Heritage, an old Bidayuh village established 175 years ago, or be awed by Borneo’s only red haematic paintings at the Painted Caves at the Niah National Park, believed to be at least a thousand years old.

If you are looking to experience Sarawak’s beautiful countryside at Central Sarawak, you can have a getaway at Central Coastal’s Villages Exploration in Bruit, Daro and Matu, 3D/2N Bakun getaway, or visit Sibu and Mukah via The Melanau Heritage Trail (4D3N) package.

For the Northern Sarawak region, new attractions include a 2D1N freshwater prawns fishing at Kampung Sepupok Niah in Miri, while golfers can tee off at Miri’s Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club for its exciting packages. Alternatively, hikers can challenge themselves by climbing Mount Murud in Limbang or experiencing Lun Bawang Heritage in Lawas.

STB CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor said the Sarawak Travel Fair 2022 continues the promotion of Sarawak’s tourism products to local Sarawakians and permanent residents.

“In 2022, domestic tourism continues to be one of our focus markets. It is timely since Maswings has increased their flights to cities and towns such as Bintulu, Miri, Limbang, Lawas, Mukah and Sibu”, she said.

“Ultimately, this is a golden opportunity for Sarawakians and permanent residents to uncover and re-discover the vast travel gems in their own backyards,” she added.

Visitors to the travel fair can take part in games such as Wheel of Fortune and Rubic Word Puzzle and pose for photos at the Sarawak-inspired photobooths. Those who would like to know more about the packages offered are welcomed to engage with participating tour operators through designated talk sessions at the booths at Boulevard Shopping Mall on Saturday 19 March 2022 at 1200, 1600 and 1800, respectively.

They can also engage with participating tour operators through designated talk sessions that will take place at the booths at both venues also at the same times throughout the travel fair days,

The Sia Sitok Sarawak (SSS) 3.0 campaign offers packages for tours and activities throughout Sarawak, which includes day trips and multi-day trips.

Meanwhile, the SSSA 2.0 campaign will offer attractive staycation packages at local hotels and resorts.

The booking period for both deals continues until 30 April 2022, while the travelling period runs until 31 May 2022.

For more information on Sia Sitok Sarawak and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation visit: https://siasitok.sarawaktourism.com/ (Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)

