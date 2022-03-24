The Philippines gears up promotions in Japan

TOKYO, 24 March 2022: The Philippines Department of Tourism (PDOT) embarks on marketing and promotional efforts in Japan just a month after reopening to international leisure travellers.

Philippines Department of Tourism (PDOT) Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat meets with Japanese travel agents at Imperial Hotel Tokyo to present the Philippines as a safe travel destination in the new normal.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat led the Philippine delegation to Japan to promote the country as a safe travel destination in the new normal.

Japan has consistently been the Philippines’ fourth-biggest tourism source market pre-pandemic. In 2019, the country recorded 682,788 tourists from Japan. Since the country’s reopening last 10 February, the Philippines welcomed 2,125 leisure travellers from Japan as of 20 March 2022.

Puyat met with Japanese travel agents, tour operators, tourism organisations, English studies operators, economic federations, and Japanese media from Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka.

Some notable participants included STWorld, Japan Association of Travel Agents, JTB Corp, Japan Travel and Tourism Association, Hankyu Travel International, Kansai Economic Federation and the Japan Philippine Tourism Council.

The tourism chief highlighted, among others, the country’s low Covidd-19 cases, the high vaccination rate of tourism workers, compliance with global safety and hygiene protocols, and simplified entry requirements and processes.

She assured Japanese tourism stakeholders that the DOT would continue to provide marketing support, including that of chartered flights to the Philippines.

Puyat also introduced a programme to entice fully vaccinated Japanese travellers who have yet to receive their booster jabs by providing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots at popular tourist destinations in the country. This will enable Japanese tourists to go back to Japan without having to quarantine.

“Like other tourism ministries, the Philippines Department of Tourism exhausted all possible efforts to revive the industry, primarily to restore jobs and rebuild revenue streams. Now, we are glad to see the fruits of our labour after nearly two years of preparations to push for the recovery of the sector,” she said in a media statement.

She emphasised that the Philippines is by far the first country in Southeast Asia to have the simplest travel process with no quarantines nor testing upon arrival.

“We are aware that the pandemic is still here, and health should always be the priority. We strive to balance public safety and economic recovery by crafting policies that safeguard our citizen’s well-being as well as revive the tourism sector,” she stressed.

Puyat also met with the DOT’s counterpart, the Japan Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MOLIT), to discuss the resumption of two-way tourism traffic between the two countries.

“The Philippines and Japan share a common goal for the tourism sector, that of promoting our respective destinations and thereby contributing meaningfully to the growth of our nations’ economies.”, said Puyat

The tourism chief took the opportunity to invite Japanese tourism players to the much-anticipated World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit, which will be held in Manila, the Philippines, for the first time from 20 to 22 April.

The upcoming Philippine-hosted WTTC Summit will “open discussions between industry stakeholders, organisations, and governments to support economic recovery by restarting travel and tourism and attracting investments centred on the safe and secure reopening of the industry,” she disclosed.

The tourism chief earlier said that such hosting is an advantage to the Philippines, as it is a way to showcase what the country could offer more in the global arena in terms of boosting investments.

“Through this event, we aim to stimulate discussions on how to solve the social, environmental, and economic challenges faced by the global travel and tourism industry. Likewise, we aim to increase the public’s appreciation for the travel and tourism industry’s role as a driver of economic growth, livelihoods and employment, and sustainable development,” she said.

(Source: The Philippines Department of Tourism)